3 suspects identified after man ambushed, murdered in Norristown, Pennsylvania

The three are being sought on charges of first-degree murder and other offenses for the killing of 35-year-old William Carter.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities have publicly identified three of the four suspects being sought after a murder earlier this month in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office says the suspect who allegedly pulled the trigger is 18-year-old Damon Brantley Jr. of Norristown.

The other suspects include 29-year-old Daquan Allen, also of Norristown, and 28-year-old Jerry Butler of Philadelphia.

All three are being sought on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and robbery for the Jan. 20 killing of 35-year-old William Carter.

Investigators say Carter was walking near West Wood and Powell streets around 7:49 p.m. when three men emerged from a silver Toyota Rav 4, ambushed and robbed him.

After robbing Carter, the D.A.'s office said Brantley fired three shots in quick succession. A bullet struck Carter in the head, killing him.

35-year-old William Wallace Carter

The shots were fired in such rapid succession that detectives believe the gun was equipped with an illegal 'switch.'

The D.A.'s office describes the switch as "a device that allows a semi-automatic firearm to become fully automatic."

Brantley had allegedly been in possession of the Rav 4 since the vehicle was stolen on Dec. 21 in Cheltenham. The vehicle was later found torched just hours after the murder.

Additionally, Brantley was seen wearing the same clothing earlier in the day at a Norristown High School basketball game where, authorities say, he also spoke with a school resource officer.

Evidence connecting Brantley to the crime was also located at his girlfriend's apartment, investigators say.

The three suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them or has any information is urged to dial 911.

The D.A.'s office says it is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to their apprehension of each suspect, on top of the original reward offered of $5,000.

Family pleads for suspects in William Carter killing to come forward

Officers say Carter had left a friend's house nearby to grab something from his car when he was attacked.

Family members say they were with Carter the night he died, which makes it all the more shocking.

"He didn't deserve this, so whoever did it, they're gonna catch you. Just turn yourself in," said April Smith, the victim's cousin, in an interview with Action News earlier this month.

"Just left us, not even thirty minutes later this is what happens. Just shocking," said Terrance Solomon, another family member. "Seems like all the good guys are gone."

Carter leaves behind a daughter and his 17-year-old son.

" [ Carter ] was a good-hearted person, he had a daughter under 2 years old," Smith said.

"I want him to be remembered as a family man who went to work every morning, who took care of his kids. That's what he did," Solomon added.

Unfortunately, his death is not the first in this family.

"The eighth death in our family," said Smith. "We just buried his brother December 2 and his sister a couple weeks ago. He actually had on his sister's RIP shirt when he got murdered."

"This violence gotta stop, the guns gotta stop, what's going on out here the kids got these guns," said Solomon. "Something got to stop."