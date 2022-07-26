Delaware Senate votes to remove state auditor; resolution must be approved by House

The resolution must also be approved by the House, but House Speaker Schwartzkopf said he has no plans to call a special session.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Senate voted in favor of removing state auditor Kathy McGuiness from office.

Senators voted 13-7 Monday for a resolution to hold a joint session of the legislature regarding the removal of McGuiness, a Democrat.

The resolution must also be approved by the House, but Democratic House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf said he has no plans to call a special session.

He criticized the Senate vote as "political theater."

McGuiness was convicted recently of misdemeanor charges of conflict of interest, official misconduct and structuring a contract with a consulting firm to avoid complying with state procurement rules. She was acquitted on felony charges of theft and witness intimidation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.