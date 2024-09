The biker died on the scene, which is just north of Mason Road.

I-95 southbound closed in Delaware following fatal motorcycle crash

I-95 southbound closed in Delaware following fatal motorcycle crash

I-95 southbound closed in Delaware following fatal motorcycle crash

I-95 southbound closed in Delaware following fatal motorcycle crash

I-95 southbound closed in Delaware following fatal motorcycle crash

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- I-95 southbound in Delaware is closed due to a deadly crash.

A motorcyclist lost control and slammed into a guardrail in Newport around 8:40 a.m. Sunday.

The biker died on the scene, which is just north of Mason Road.

95 southbound is blocked at I-295 as Delaware State Police investigate the crash.