Video captures crash involving firetruck in Kennett Square, Pa.

The Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company said one of its trucks crashed in front of Landhope Farms while responding to a call.

Monday, February 26, 2024 9:42PM
KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving a fire truck in Kennett Square is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

Video of the Friday morning collision on East Street Road is being used as part of the investigation.

In a Facebook post, the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company said one of its trucks crashed in front of Landhope Farms while responding to a call.

According to police, the firetruck was traveling south on Unionville Road approaching E Street Road with its lights and sirens activated. Police say another vehicle was attempting to turn left into the parking lot of Landhope Farms around 10:55 a.m. when it was hit by the firetruck.

No serious injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

