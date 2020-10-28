Fire at commercial building in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out in a commercial building in Kensington early Wednesday.It happened around 4 a.m. on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue.Flames could be seen shooting from a commercial building in the middle of a row of stores.It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.At this time it is unclear if the fire is related to any of the unrest across the city.