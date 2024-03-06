Rock Ministries offering help in effort to clean up Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another step in Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker's mission to clean up the drug-riddled Kensington neighborhood will take place Wednesday.

Clergy will be out once again, offering those suffering from addiction food, clothing, and information on social services and rehab programs.

They will also escort them to the nearby Rock Ministries, if they are willing to go.

Hundreds of those addicted have agreed to the help.

Rock Ministries is asking interested volunteers 18 and older to apply online, to help them with this mission. For more information, visit the Rock Ministries website.