Kensington woman opens center to provide resources to those battling addiction

The Sunshine House will offer toiletries, clothes and a pathway to reconnect those battling addiction with their loved ones.

Philadelphia woman Rosalind Pichardo opens Sunshine House in Kensington to help those battling addiction in her neighborhood.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- A Kensington woman is brightening up one of the darkest spots in her neighborhood.

Rosalind Pichardo is opening up the Sunshine House, which will offer toiletries, clothes and a pathway to reconnect those battling addiction with loved ones.

The new space on Kensington Avenue is named after the people battling addiction that she helps or has reversed from overdoses. The center will continue Pichardo's mission by also offering narcan kits and resources for those battling addiction.

"But my key thing is really connecting people back home with the messaging center," she said.

Many people battling addiction don't have a way or means to communicate with their families.

"There is nothing like the messaging center in Kensington at all. I think a lot of people spend a lot of time trying to find their loved ones, and I think this will be a great centralized location to reconnect," she said.

For the last couple of years, Pichardo passed out narcan kits on the avenue and handed out basic necessities from a parking lot.

But now, thanks to an anonymous donor, she will have a space to make a more lasting impact..

"It's been a long time coming. A dream I've been trying to fulfill," said Pichardo. "People need a place to heal, or worried about if they're going to get put out or if there's a time limit."

The store is expected to open mid March. If you'd like to donate some items, visit their wishlist on Amazon.com.