Meeting up with friends turns deadly for 19-year-old in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old was gunned down in Philadelphia's Kensington section and now, more than a year later, his mother is still looking for answers.

Mayra Terreforte says her son, Steven Maldonado could bring out a smile in everyone.

"He's been the clown in the house for everybody. Everybody smiled around Steve."

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Steven went to meet some friends.

"At 8 p.m. and Steven is not home. That's weird, before nighttime he's always home."

Just after 8:30 p.m., police were called to the 2800 block of North Orkney Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived they found Steven Maldonado suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I want justice for my son. I want everything so if somebody knows something please talk."

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Steven's aunt placed a memorial at the site where he was killed to help keep his memory alive.