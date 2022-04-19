trial

Judge declares mistrial in federal bribery case against Kenyatta Johnson, wife

The jury deliberated for a total of 25 hours.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mistrial has been declared after a jury deliberating the fate of a Philadelphia councilmember and his wife were not able to reach a verdict.

A jury of nine men and three women began deliberating on April 13 in the trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous.

After 25 hours of deliberations, the jury wrote the judge on Tuesday afternoon saying they were "unable to unanimously come to an agreement." And that they did not "believe any individual will change their minds, even with additional evidence"

Federal prosecutors alleged Johnson, a three-term council member, and his wife were offered $66,000 in bribes disguised as consulting work for Universal Companies.

In return, Johnson allegedly used his position on City Council to introduce and vote on spot zoning legislation which, ultimately, financially benefitted Universal Companies, which owned property in Johnson's district.

The jury was asked to decide whether the defendant knowingly devised a scheme or was willing to participate in a plan to defraud residents.

Prosecutors say as a consultant, Chavous did very little work and once she received her consulting fees, she transferred the money to her and Johnson's personal bank accounts.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

