Delaware Department of Correction searches for offender who left corrections center

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Department of Correction announced that it is searching for an offender who walked away from the Plummer Community Corrections Center (PCCC) in Wilmington.

Officials say 29-year-old Keon Cornish left the PCCC on Sunday after failing to return from an approved pass.

Cornish's whereabouts are currently unknown, so the department has issued a warrant for escape after conviction.

Community corrections centers, like the PCCC, are level 4 facilities for offenders who are transitioning back into the community.

These centers are not secured like level 5 prisons, officials say. Offenders are permitted to leave to go to work, look for jobs, or attend approved treatment sessions.

Cornish is described as a 6'1" tall man, weighing 198 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officers say his current offense is a violation of parole for robbery in the second degree.

He also has tattoos on his left and right forearms. Cornish was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket with a hood underneath a green jacket, and gray boots.

Anyone with information on this offender is asked to call 800-542-9524 or their local police department.