Pa. pig, Kevin Bacon, captured with sticky bun filled with Benadryl after 18 days on the lam

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- A Gettysburg pig named Kevin Bacon was a little "footloose" for nearly three weeks. Now, after 18 days on the run, he has finally been captured.

It took a sticky bun filled with pet-safe Benadryl to finally capture the elusive pig.

His search gained national attention. Even the real Philadelphia-native actor got in on the action, posting on Threads over the weekend to "bring Kevin Bacon home!"

The pig's owners have reinforced his pen with concrete below the ground, to stop him from tunneling his way out again.