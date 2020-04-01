Food & Drink

Kevin Hart donates meals to Philadelphia families during coronavirus pandemic

Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia comedian and actor Kevin Hart is making a difference in his hometown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hart is donating meals to the elderly and those affected by the crisis through Hungry@Home, a family-style food delivery service that provides food to residents without having them leave their homes.

"I love when my partners rise to the task and help facilitate getting food to our neighbors who aren't able to leave the house or their jobs. Hungry@Home and I are feeding the elderly and those in need in my hometown of Philly," Hart said on an Instagram post Friday.

RELATED: How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

The company says all meals are made by a food safety trained professional chef. The meals are sealed and delivered in a temperature-controlled bag.

For every two meals purchased through HUNGRY, the company will donate an additional meal to Feeding America.

"Instead of canned food, we delivered hot and ready to eat chef made meals. this week was just the start, we plan on continuing to feed the community and taking care of this city that I love so much," Hart said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkphiladelphiaentertainmentfoodcoronaviruskevin hartdonationscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News