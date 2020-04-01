Kevin Hart donates meals to Philadelphia families during coronavirus pandemic

Hart is donating meals to the elderly and those affected by the crisis through Hungry@Home, a family-style food delivery service that provides food to residents without having them leave their homes.
"I love when my partners rise to the task and help facilitate getting food to our neighbors who aren't able to leave the house or their jobs. Hungry@Home and I are feeding the elderly and those in need in my hometown of Philly," Hart said on an Instagram post Friday.
The company says all meals are made by a food safety trained professional chef. The meals are sealed and delivered in a temperature-controlled bag.
For every two meals purchased through HUNGRY, the company will donate an additional meal to Feeding America.
"Instead of canned food, we delivered hot and ready to eat chef made meals. this week was just the start, we plan on continuing to feed the community and taking care of this city that I love so much," Hart said.