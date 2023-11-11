Family, friends honor longtime J.R. Masterman teacher killed while riding bike

Police say Kevin Saint Clair was turning onto Henry Avenue in Roxborough when he was hit by two vehicles.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered on Friday night to remember a longtime Philadelphia educator who was killed while riding his bike.

It happened just before 7 p.m. Monday when 65-year-old Kevin Saint Clair was hit by two vehicles.

A long line of loved ones formed outside Our Mother of Consolation Parish in Chestnut Hill Friday to remember Saint Clair, who was a dean, teacher and coach at J.R. Masterman School for decades.

"He was known for having this terrific smile that made everyone feel good," said his friend and fellow cyclist Joseph Piscitello.

"You could just see how much he loved his family and cared about his kids and grandkids and just adored his wife," added Cassandra Cunningham, who is also a friend.

Saint Clair was an accomplished athlete, a five-time member of the U.S. National Rowing team and an avid cyclist.

"Kevin was someone that, even though he was known to be one of the best racers, most accomplished, he always had time for any of us that were at the back of the group," said Piscitello.

Police say he was turning onto Henry Avenue in Roxborough when he was killed.

"This year is the worst for bicyclists. Ten is the highest number of persons killed on a bicycle since data has been recorded," said Sarah Clark Stuart, who is the executive director of the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia.

The coalition continues to push for legislation to install speed cameras and parking-protected bike lanes to prevent another tragedy.

In Saint Clair's neighborhood, candles covered with his name and an image of a bike wheel lit East Moreland Avenue.

"You really couldn't walk by without having a conversation with him," said his neighbor Kim Mills. "He was always making jokes and teasing."

Both drivers who hit Saint Clair did stay at the scene.

There will be another visitation at Our Mother of Consolation Parish on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by his funeral.