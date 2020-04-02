NJ community brings Disney to 10-year-old after Make-A-Wish trip gets postponed

UPPER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The global coronavirus pandemic has put everything on hold, from weddings to graduations.But when one girl's Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World was postponed, Disney came to her.Ten-year-old Khloe was diagnosed with an extremely rare blood disease.Her mother, Heather Sudol, said her daughter's only wish was to visit the "Happiest Place on Earth."But that was not possible at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic."The health and safety of everyone in our Make-A-Wish community including our wish families is our priority. Due to current medical and public concerns, travel-related wishes have been postponed for the well-being of our wish kids and families, until further notice. We have ensured to our wish families that travel wishes in the near future have been postponed, but not cancelled," Michael Dominick, Director of Communications at Make-A-Wish New Jersey, told Action News in an e-mail.Not easily discouraged, her family and community members in Upper Township brought the magic right to her doorstep, with a parade and all, just in time for Khloe's birthday.Several Disney favorites, including Cinderella, Olaf and Mickey Mouse, were all on hand to make Khloe's birthday amazing.And as for the Disney trip, Dominick said that will still happen, when it's safe."Khloe's wish has not yet been scheduled. We remain committed to granting a wish to every eligible child we are working with as soon as it is safe to do so, including Khloe!" Dominick said.