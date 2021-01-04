PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County 6th grader is now competing on the show that inspired both her passion for baking and her business.
11-year-old Cydney Cain is on the latest season of Kids Baking Championship.
The young entrepreneur from Prospect Park, Pa. is going for the win one sweet creation at a time.
Cydney is not only a baker, and a young businesswoman, she's also a cheerleader, a pianist and a gymnast.
And she's representing Delco on this brand new season of the popular Food Network show.
"I started baking when I was 6 because it looked super cool and it just looked so fun," Cydney says, recalling the first thing she ever baked.
"Vanilla pound cake is what I first baked from scratch."
Cydney says she learned watching Kids Baking Championship.
Now, she's on the show.
"It's crazy, because I never thought that would happen," she laughs. "It's just surreal."
And so is her resume. At just 11 years old, Cydney is also a businesswoman.
Her grandmother inspired her to start her company, Blessed Baker.
"My family always called me blessed because I could bake at such a young age," she says.
Her specialties include the pound cake that started it all, pineapple coconut, strawberry shortcake and special occasion cakes.
How does she manage 6th grade, a baking business and being on a big television show?
"I do school and then after school I get my baking out of the way," she says.
"I am extremely proud," says her mom, Tynise. "She is an amazing child, not just as a baker, but just as a person, as a human."
Cydney also says she's grown a lot during this process.
"I learned that I'm better than I thought at baking," she says. "I didn't always have the best confidence, but this gave me a boost of confidence.
And hearing the criticism? "I take it and I roll with it."
Delaware County 6th Grader Competes in Kids Baking Championship
