King of Prussia fire leaves some without power, air conditioning during heat wave

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire companies from around the region descended on the 251 Dekalb Luxury Apartments on Sunday evening.Residents told Action News a fire in the west building knocked out power to the entire complex around 5:45 p.m."I was just watching TV and then the lights went out. So I went outside and I saw like 15 fire trucks," said tenant Kardem Soni.Roughly 600 residents were without power till about 8:30 p.m.Power remains out for some who live in the west tower where the fire originated.Action News obtained an email sent out by apartment management that notes the issue began in the basement lobby area of the building.Those left without power were left trying to make other plans."Have some friends that live in the area so maybe I'll contact one of them and see if I can stay with them," said resident Parker Hamren.One resident said air conditioning at the complex had been out since early morning. It's unclear if the fire is any away connected.Residents say portable AC units were given out to accommodate some tenants.Red Cross and building management is assisting approximately 85 residents with overnight lodging.Two firefighters were transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion.