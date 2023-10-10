Korea Taqueria, Burrito Feliz food trucks serve up Mexican favorites with their own twists

Korea Taqueria and Burrito Feliz are Philadelphia food trucks spicing up the region with Mexican eats.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Korea Taqueria is a restaurant and food truck that serves a fusion of Korean and Mexican cuisine.

Owners Alexander Sherack and Rene Lopez created the menu by paying homage to their Korean and Hispanic heritage.

Sherack is from Australia with a Korean heritage and head chef Lopez's Hispanic heritage comes from Mexico.

Sharing a love for their mother's home-cooked meals, they found similarities in the peppers they cook with from their culture.

They started as a food cart in 2022, attending different breweries and festivals; and in 2023 they opened their first brick-and-mortar in Grays Ferry.

Some of their popular items consist of the Korean Birria Taco, Kimchi Cheese Fries, Quesadillas, and their Korean style cheesesteak using bulgogi beef.

For a refreshing drink they crafted a homemade watermelon agua fresca. Korean Taqueria also has vegan options.

Burrito Feliz serves up authentic Mexican Cuisine on wheels.

Food truck Burrito Feliz serves up authentic Mexican cuisine around the city. Just look for the big green truck with a donkey on it.

Known for their birria tacos, chicken tinga tacos, baja shrimp tacos, and more.

Owners Miguel Nolasco and his wife Leticei Jolapa came to Philadelphia in 2008 from Puebla, Mexico.

They started their career working at different restaurants in the city and were inspired to open their own food truck.

In 2018, they created Burrito Feliz starting with a pushcart, and upgraded to a bigger truck in 2019.

Burrito Feliz also has vegan options and offers catering. They post a weekly schedule of their locations on Instagram.

