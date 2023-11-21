Massive 17-ton bell secluded on San Pedro overlook symbolizes US friendship with South Korea

Massive 17-ton bell secluded on the Pacific coast is a lasting symbol of friendship gifted to the United States by South Korea.

SAN PEDRO, Calif. -- Modeled after the Divine Bell of King Seongdeok the Great of Silla, the Korean Bell of Friendship was gifted by the South Korean government to the United States to celebrate the bicentennial of the U.S. in 1976 and to honor the veterans of the Korean War.

Ernest Lee, co-founder of the Korean Bell Preservation Committee, the unofficial keepers of the bell and its legacy, says the bell also serves a healing purpose.

"The idea is the frequencies will heal you, and restore calm, and bring about awareness," said Lee. "It's quite amazing when you get to hear it."

For more information go to: https://sanpedro.com/san-pedro-area-points-interest/korean-bell-friendship/