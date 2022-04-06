New bakery in East Passyunk brings authentic Brazilian flavors at Kouklet

Kouklet is known for the bolo de rolo, a Brazilian specialty that takes a day to make.
With three thin layers of butter cake, a roll is made around three layers of filling.
The traditional filling is guava, but other flavors are available.
Other items include the empadas - pastry tarts filled with beef, typically eaten for breakfast in Brazil - and tapioca-based cheese breads. The specialty cake rolls can also be shipped nationwide.
Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse | Instagram | Facebook
1647 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
973-664-7076