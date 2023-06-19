Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos of her epic pregnancy announcement to husband Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian posts new photos of moments with Travis Barker after epic pregnancy announcement

Kardashian broke the news Friday night during a Blink-182 concert at BMO Stadium by holding up a sign in the audience that read "Travis I'm pregnant."

Barker saw the sign and embraced his wife in front of the crowd.

Kardashian posted the photos to Instagram, and they show intimate moments between the two during and after the announcement.

This will be their first child together.

They have three kids each from their previous marriages.

You can watch "'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis" streaming now on Hulu.