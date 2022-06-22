kraft

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name after 85 years

The new name is "meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand."
By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
EMBED <>More Videos

Mac and cheese ice cream? Kraft, Van Leewuwen debuts ultimate summer comfort treat

PHILADELPHIA -- Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name after 85 years.

The household staple is now called Kraft Mac & Cheese, which is "meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand," the company announced Wednesday. Packaging featuring the new name will hit shelves in August.

The video featured in the player above is from a previous story.

Along with the shortened name, shoppers will notice the box receiving a subtle makeover that includes a refreshed logo, typography and single-hue blue that "amplifies the brand's most recognizable asset - the noodle smile."



Kraft said the new name and box are part of an effort to rebrand its mac & cheese as "comfort food." That distinction helps it differentiate from healthier products eating up shelf space. Goodles, for example, is a Gal Gadot-backed startup that sells boxed macaroni and cheese with more protein and fiber at a higher price. Banza and Annie's also make similar products that market themselves as more wholesome than Kraft's version.

SEE ALSO: Kraft debuts Mac & Cheese flavored ice cream

Kraft's mac & cheese affordability has also taken a hit recently. Dozens of its products got price hikes in recent months, including a 3.5% increase on a pack of EZ Mac and a 20% price hike for a 7.25-ounce dish of Kraft Big Bowl Macaroni and Cheese.

Strong demand, supply constraints and uncertainty increased input costs for Kraft, the company said in a letter to suppliers, adding that the "upward trend in packaging, transportation, ingredients and labor costs persists, reaching levels not seen in decades." Those higher costs led to the company's decision to raise prices.

Kraft Heinz Co. stock is up about 1% for the year.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkkraftu.s. & worldcheeseconsumer
KRAFT
Kraft will pay you $20 not to make cheesecake for Christmas
Kraft debuts Mac & Cheese flavored ice cream
Candy mac and cheese could be new Valentine's Day gift
Pumpkin spice mac & cheese coming this fall
TOP STORIES
Man previously arrested in Montco now linked to South Philly assaults
Saint Joseph's student shot in attempted carjacking
Hertz settles dozens of customer lawsuits after 6abc investigation
18-year-old shot, killed while in SUV with brother in South Philly
Missing Virginia couple last heard from sailing in the Atlantic Ocean
Woman held hostage in NYC uses Grubhub food delivery to alert police
Gabby Petito's family faces off against Laundrie's parents in court
Show More
Suicides among LGBTQ+ youth on the rise
NJ man charged for soliciting nude pictures from sisters on Tiktok: DA
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin selling stake in company that owns Phila...
Researchers use scout snake to find record-breaking python
Jadzia Axelrod contributes to transgender representation in literature
More TOP STORIES News