mass shooting

South Street shooting victim Kris Minners remembered as man with good heart, bright future

"We saw his second graders today at breakfast and this is crushing them," said a friend and colleague of Kris Minners.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A kind young man with a good heart and a bright future ahead of him. That's how longtime friend and colleague, Richard Perdomo will remember Kris Minners.

Minners, 22, was among three people killed in a shooting over the weekend on South Street in Philadelphia.

"He came here in second grade and I've known him since then. And to see this -- he was only 22 years old," said Perdomo.

The Girard College community is mourning the loss of Minners. We're told grief counselors and therapy dogs will be on hand to help the students and staff cope with this tragedy.

"He was just good. He was a good person he was good at his job," said Perdomo.

Alexis Quinn / Kris Minners


Perdomo says Minners was one of his students at Girard College and became a good friend once he returned to the school as a residential advisor for 6th and 2nd-grade students.

"We saw his second graders today at breakfast and this is crushing them. They know he's gone. And it's hard enough for the staff, but for the little ones, they're trying to get their minds around it," said Perdomo.

In a statement, Girard College tells Action News, "Kristopher was so proud to return to Girard and serve as a role model to the young boys in his care. He was doing an amazing job for us, even being named RA of the month in March."
Also killed in the shooting were Alexis Quinn and Gregory Japan Jackson.

Police say Jackson was one of the shooters. Authorities say he is the man in the white t-shirt seen on video pulling out a gun during an altercation with another man on the 200 block of South Street.
Two people are now in police custody in connection with the deadly shooting.

Prosecutors say Quran Garner is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

