Second grade resident advisor at Girard College among victims killed in South Street mass shooting

The shooting left three people dead and 11 others injured Saturday night.
3 dead, 12 injured after shooting on South Street in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were killed and 11 others were injured in a mass shooting along South Street, a bustling area in Philadelphia's Queen Village neighborhood.

The victims who were killed include a 26-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, police said.

According to AFT Pennsylvania, the union representing over 36,000 educators, paraprofessionals, Kris Minners was among those killed. He was a second grade resident advisor at Girard College and member of the Girard College Federation of Teachers.

"Our hearts are heavy today with the passing of Kris Minners, a second-grade boys' resident advisor at Girard College and member of our union, yet another victim of senseless gun violence. Our thoughts are with Mr. Minners' family who woke up this morning missing someone at their breakfast table, his colleagues who will be without a friend, and with his students who will be without a mentor and a role model," said the union in a statement.



The deadly gunfire erupted around 11:31 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of South Street.

Authorities say officers assigned to the 200 block of South Street heard the initial gunfire and quickly responded. Upon arrival, officers found several gunshot victims and an unknown man firing into a crowd of people, said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a Sunday afternoon briefing.

One officer pulled out his weapon and fired several times in the direction of the gunman. Police say the gunman fled, but it's believed he was hit by police gunfire.

Police said 11 others were injured and their conditions vary from stable to critical. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 69 years old. Many of the injured victims are believed to be innocent bystanders.

"Yesterday was a dark day for Philadelphia. And while many of us were out enjoying the beautiful day in the city, a horrendous and unthinkable acts happened in a very popular local and tourists hangout," said Outlaw.

At least two guns were recovered from the scene, and police said one of them had an extended magazine. Authorities believe five guns were used in the shootout.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are still working to determine what sparked the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

