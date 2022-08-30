Philadelphia International Airport bracing for busiest Labor Day travel since 2019

Airport officials say the peak travel days for the Labor Day weekend will be Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Philadelphia airport officials are bracing for their busiest Labor Day since 2019, with roughly 480,000 travelers either departing or arriving through their gates.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The lines at Philadelphia International Airport from the tarmac to the ticketing desk and security checkpoints are expected to be busy this holiday weekend.

Officials say they're bracing for their busiest Labor Day since 2019, with roughly 480,000 travelers either departing or arriving through their gates.

"I just got back from California and it was a nightmare. Traveling has been really tough. So, I choose not to go on a holiday," said Diane Chiappe, who landed in Philadelphia Monday.

"I'm going to Atlanta," said Darryl Gardner of Coatsville.

Airport officials say the peak travel days for the holiday weekend this year will be Thursday, Friday and Monday.

Labor Day travelers are being asked to make plans ahead of time to ensure a smooth as possible experience.

Here are some travel tips from airport officials:

Get a ride to the airport as the on-site parking in the garages and the recently reopened Economy Lot will be limited.

You need the check the weather even if it's clear here. Storms in other cities can affect flights arriving and departing PHL.

You should get to the airport two and a half or three hours early as the lines, again, are expected to be lengthy.

It's been no secret lately that airports and providers have been having a tough time with delays.

"We had to wait forever for our luggage and then our taxi never came in Chicago. So, it's really a hassle and we said, 'Let's stay home for the holidays,'" said Chiappe.

But not everyone had issues.

"This service is always great, especially from this airport," said Shondra Borges of Orlando, Florida.

The one thing travelers were unanimous on was TSA Pre-check, saying it's more than worth it when getting through a crowded airport.

"I have TSA pre-check. So, it's super easy. That's why I'm here only 40 minutes before," said Abigale Heneghan of Paoli.