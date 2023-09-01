Big travel weekend expected as families head down the shore

Nationally, gas prices are about the same as they were a year ago.

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Labor Day is typically a big weekend for people to make the drive down the shore, and this year with beautiful weather in the forecast, it's no different.

"We fuel up, bathroom stop, and continue our ride," said Walt Handel of Perkasie, Pa. "Headed down to Sea Isle. We have a summer home down there."

It's all part of the Labor Day travel rush.

"AAA anticipates that we will see Labor Day travel up over last year. That's indicative of what we've seen throughout the entire year, especially Memorial Day and Independence Day holiday weekends," said Jana Tidwell, a spokesperson for AAA.

And when it comes to road travel, experts at AAA do not think gas prices will be a factor.

And locally, they're actually down about 20 to 30 cents per gallon from last Labor Day.

With the damage from Hurricane Idalia along the Gulf Coast, some may wonder if that will affect our gas prices in the Delaware Valley.

"We don't anticipate that we will see any significant increase in gas prices here in this region because it doesn't appear as though the refineries are going to be offline for very long if at all," said Tidwell.

Regardless, when people head down the shore, they're mindful about where they fill up.

"We needed to get gas along the way, and I was like, 'Well we're definitely getting it in Jersey.' Because we had 84 miles to our next fill up and it's like 20 cents cheaper here than it is back out our way," said Steve Hopkins of Souderton, Pa.

Friday afternoon will be a busy time to drive as the after-work crowd hits the road.

And then Monday, of course, lots of folks will be making their way home.