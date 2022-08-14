City of Philadelphia renames Wynnefield block "Lady B Way" after hip hop icon

"I played jump rope and hopscotch on this block, and to have the street named after me is truly a blessing," Lady B said.

Philadelphia honored a rap and hip hop icon Saturday, renaming the block where she grew up after her.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia honored a rap and hip hop icon Saturday, renaming the block where she grew up after her.

The city renamed the 5700 block of Wyndale Avenue "Lady B Way," for Wendy Clark, whose stage name is Laby B.

The ceremony happened on the block in front of the friends and family who helped lift the artist to her trailblazing career.

"You're always there to support me, always there to brag about that we're from the same hood," Lady B told the crowd.

"I grew up on this block. I played jump rope and hopscotch on this block and to have the street named after me is truly a blessing," she said while standing in front of her childhood home.

Lady B became one of the first women to release a rap record and one of the first DJs to put the genre on the radio.

"It's not that she's just pulling up that folding chair to the table, she's creating the table, creating the culture, shifting the culture for music," said State Representative Morgan Cephas, who represents the 192nd District and is Lady B's niece.

Lady B is a pioneer of the industry, but she's also a community leader, who has used her platform to promote social issues.

"Juvenile violence, police and community relations, she has been a clarion voice down at City Hall, making us holding out feet to the fire to do something," said Councilman Curtis Jones Jr., from District 4.

With a storied career that has spanned four decades, Lady B said this honor is extra special.

"It's been a pleasure. They say your story is already written, all I can say to that is God wrote an amazing one for me," said Lady B.

For Lady B, the party will continue even after this celebration is over. She's holding her signature Lady B basement party at the Dell Music Center on August 28.