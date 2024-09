Philadelphia City Council honors jazz legend Lee Morgan

Philadelphia City Council honored a man on Thursday who became a legend in the world of jazz.

Philadelphia City Council honored a man on Thursday who became a legend in the world of jazz.

Philadelphia City Council honored a man on Thursday who became a legend in the world of jazz.

Philadelphia City Council honored a man on Thursday who became a legend in the world of jazz.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia City Council honored a man on Thursday who became a legend in the world of jazz.

Councilmember Jamie Gauthier introduced a resolution recognizing Edward "Lee" Morgan.

Last week, the Library of Congress added Morgran's album, "The Sidewinder," to the National Recording Registry.

Morgan was born in Philadelphia Tioga section in 1958.

He began playing trumpet as a teenager, and was heavily influenced by Philadelphia's jazz community.