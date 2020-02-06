Health & Fitness

Lafayette College student being evaluated for possible coronavirus

EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A student at Lafayette College in Northampton County is being evaluated for symptoms related to the coronavirus.

The school's director of health services says the student was admitted to the hospital on Monday as a precaution.

"I made the decision to admit one of our students with very minor symptoms to the hospital for a comprehensive evaluation of a respiratory virus. As part of that evaluation, they will be testing for 2019-nCoV," said the college in a health update.

The individual is said to be in very good condition and poses a low risk to the campus in Easton.

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 28,200 people globally.
