'Devastated and forever changed' - Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES -- The Lakers organization has issued its first public statements about Kobe Bryant, saying they are "devastated" and "forever changed" by his death.The team is also encouraging fans to contribute to Kobe's foundation to support the other families impacted by Sunday's deadly helicopter crash that claimed nine lives.The team wrote on Twitter and Instagram:Tributes have been pouring in from around the world about the late NBA superstar. On Wednesday, his widow Vanessa spoke up for the first time with a moving Instagram post. Former teammate Shaquille O'Neal also offered a tribute and led fans in chants of "Kobe! Kobe!" at Staples Center.Two members of the Lakers organization who were close to Bryant have yet to speak publicly - controlling owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka, who was Bryant's agent before joining the team's front office.