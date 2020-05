Restaurant-quality recipes you can easily make in 6 minutes

EMBED >More News Videos In this week's 6 Minute Meal, Alicia Vitarelli learns the recipe for Autograph Brasserie’s Signature Pan-Seared Sea Bass with Creamed Spinach.

The Meal: Alicia Vitarelli heads to LaLo at the Bourse to learn how to make a traditional Filipino breakfast favorite that can be enjoyed all day long.1 medium Chinese eggplant, grilled, cooled, and skin peeledTip: Any eggplant will do but the longer and thinner varieties are best2 eggs1 tsp of fish sauceTip: You can substitute salt1/4 cup of chopped red bell pepper1/4 cup of chopped sweet banana pepper2 scallions, thinly sliced1 tsp of garlic minced1 tsp of ginger mincedTip: You can substitute your favorite veggies or use whatever you have on hand1/2 cup of leftover sausage, or baconTip: You can substitute any leftover meat or skip the meat and make it vegetarian1/4 cup of cilantro for garnish1/4 cup of pickles for servingBanana ketchup or regular ketchup for servingTip: The owner used a Paw Paw Pepper Jawn made by Chef Billy Riddle at Spice FinchPREPARE AHEAD OF TIMERoast your eggplant on a grill or in your oven for 15 minutes underneath the broiler, or directly over the flame of your gas burner. The skin of the eggplant should crack until blackened and soft. Cool the eggplant in a ziplock bag and let the steam continue the cooking process. Once completely cooled, the skin of the eggplant should peel right off.DAY OFWhisk your eggs until creamy and consistent in a large enough bowl to fit your eggplant.Add fish sauce or salt.Dip your cool and peeled eggplant into the batter and mash the flesh of the eggplant with a fork.Heat a medium or large skillet with oil to 350 degrees.Saute your peppers, onions, garlic, ginger and sausage.Cook until softened and set aside.Clean your pan and reheat with oil to 350 degrees.Gently slide your eggplant from the bowl to the pan and fry your egg and eggplant.Add your filling back to the omelet and let the batter setCarefully flip your tortang talong and cook for an additional 3 minutes.Serve with the stem on with rice, pickles, cilantro and some banana ketchup.111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 191061 pc seabass, 7oz2 cups fresh spinach1 Tablespoon buttercup heavy cream2 Tablespoon whole grain mustardred pepper, charred, seeded, and peeled6 mussels, steamed and out of the shell (optional)Salt and pepperCooking OilHeat a little bit of oil in a sauté panSeason the sea bass liberally with salt & pepperonce the pan is hot, add your sea bassCook the fish until it's golden brown on one sideFlip it and finish in oven at 450-degreesIn another sauté pan, melt butter and add spinach, stirring until wilted.Add cream and reduce by 1/3rdAdd mustard and pepper and season with salt & pepperToss to coat with cream and heatAdd already steamed mussels if desiredPlate creamed spinach with musselsTop with sea bass & serveAutograph Brasserie503 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 (Eagle Village Shops)610.964.2588Nutella cannoli from the pastry chef and co-owner of the new Cicala at the Divine Lorraine.Nutella CannoliIngredients:1 lb ricottaChef Tip: Get a high quality ricotta at a good Italian import store1/4 cup sugar1/2 teaspoon kosher saltChef Tip: Don't skip the salt. It brings out the flavor of the hazelnut and chocolate1/4 cup Nutella1 box cannoli shellsChef Tip: You can find cannoli shells at an Italian import shop or buy onlineToasted almonds, chopped (optional garnish)Powdered sugar (optional garnish)Process:Place all ingredients in a small bowl and fold together with a spatula. Do not whisk!Chef Tip: The goal is to gently mix until you get a nice, smooth consistency. You do NOT want to overmixPut mixture into a pastry bagChef Tips on the pastry bag:a. You can use a pastry bag with or without a tipb. Drape the pastry bag over a deli cup so that your bag is in a solid position while you work to fill it.c. You don't to put all of the filling in the bag at once. It's easier to work with if you keep adding more filling to the bag as you go.d. If you don't want to deal with the pastry bag, you can fill each cannoli shell using a small spoonFill each cannoli shellChef Tip: Hold the cannoli horizontally, squeezing the filling into one side and then the other. Do not turn the shell vertically and squeeze the filling into the topIf you want to garnish, dip the end of each cannoli quickly into a bowl with the chopped almonds, dust with powdered sugar and serveComplimentary "Cannoli Duo," Angela's housemade cannoli-one filled with her classic Sicilian cannoli cream and one filled with espresso ricotta with chocolate covered espresso beans. Free with an entree purchase if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, February, 12, 2020.Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | https://www.cicalarestaurant.com/ 699 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123(267) 886-9334