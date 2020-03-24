Restaurant-quality recipes you can easily make in 6 minutes

TORTANG TALONG, aka Eggplant Omelet
1 medium Chinese eggplant, grilled, cooled, and skin peeled
Tip: Any eggplant will do but the longer and thinner varieties are best
2 eggs
1 tsp of fish sauce
Tip: You can substitute salt
1/4 cup of chopped red bell pepper
1/4 cup of chopped sweet banana pepper
2 scallions, thinly sliced
1 tsp of garlic minced
1 tsp of ginger minced
Tip: You can substitute your favorite veggies or use whatever you have on hand
1/2 cup of leftover sausage, or bacon
Tip: You can substitute any leftover meat or skip the meat and make it vegetarian
1/4 cup of cilantro for garnish
1/4 cup of pickles for serving
Banana ketchup or regular ketchup for serving
Tip: The owner used a Paw Paw Pepper Jawn made by Chef Billy Riddle at Spice Finch
PREPARE AHEAD OF TIME
Roast your eggplant on a grill or in your oven for 15 minutes underneath the broiler, or directly over the flame of your gas burner. The skin of the eggplant should crack until blackened and soft. Cool the eggplant in a ziplock bag and let the steam continue the cooking process. Once completely cooled, the skin of the eggplant should peel right off.
DAY OF
Whisk your eggs until creamy and consistent in a large enough bowl to fit your eggplant.
Add fish sauce or salt.
Dip your cool and peeled eggplant into the batter and mash the flesh of the eggplant with a fork.
Heat a medium or large skillet with oil to 350 degrees.
Saute your peppers, onions, garlic, ginger and sausage.
Cook until softened and set aside.
Clean your pan and reheat with oil to 350 degrees.
Gently slide your eggplant from the bowl to the pan and fry your egg and eggplant.
Add your filling back to the omelet and let the batter set
Carefully flip your tortang talong and cook for an additional 3 minutes.
Serve with the stem on with rice, pickles, cilantro and some banana ketchup.
The Deal: Mention you saw the segment on 6abc and you can get $2 off the Laing & Crispy Pork Bowl.
(It's a secret off-menu item: Braised kale in coconut milk, ginger & chilis with crispy marinated pork added)
Offer good Friday-Sunday, March 13-15, 2020.
LaLo inside the Bourse Food Hall
111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Meal: Autograph Brasserie's Signature Pan-Seared Sea Bass with Creamed Spinach
Ingredients:
1 pc seabass, 7oz
2 cups fresh spinach
1 Tablespoon butter
cup heavy cream
2 Tablespoon whole grain mustard
red pepper, charred, seeded, and peeled
Chef Tip: You can do it on the flame or just buy it in the jar if you want to save time. If you don't like roasted pepper, you can substitute roasted fennel, beets, artichokes, whatever you like
6 mussels, steamed and out of the shell (optional)
Salt and pepper
Chef Tip: Use fresh cracked pepper
Cooking Oil
The Process:
Heat a little bit of oil in a sauté pan
Season the sea bass liberally with salt & pepper
once the pan is hot, add your sea bass
Chef Tip: The pan should be really hot but not so hot that the oil catches fire. The chef says a lot of people think that's fancy but it will just burn the oil.
Cook the fish until it's golden brown on one side
Chef Tip: This will take only about 1 minute
Flip it and finish in oven at 450-degrees
Chef Tip: This will take about 2 minutes. You'll know it's done when you press on the fish and get just a little bit of give. If it feels like jelly inside, it's not done yet.
In another sauté pan, melt butter and add spinach, stirring until wilted.
Add cream and reduce by 1/3rd
Chef Tip: You don't want so much cream that it's soupy but you also need enough to make it creamy
Add mustard and pepper and season with salt & pepper
Toss to coat with cream and heat
Add already steamed mussels if desired
Chef Tip: If adding mussels, hold them until the very end. If you add too soon, they'll get chewy
Chef Tip: Always taste and add more salt if needed
Plate creamed spinach with mussels
Top with sea bass & serve
The Deal: Mention you saw the segment on 6abc and you'll get a free Peanut Butter Crunch Bar with your entrée purchase. Offer good Wednesday, February 26 & Thursday, February 27, 2020
Autograph Brasserie
503 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, PA 19087 (Eagle Village Shops)
610.964.2588
https://autographbrasserie.com/
https://www.facebook.com/autographbrasserie/
6 Minute Meal: Cicala's Nutella cannoli
The Meal: Nutella cannoli from the pastry chef and co-owner of the new Cicala at the Divine Lorraine.
Nutella Cannoli
Ingredients:
1 lb ricotta
Chef Tip: Get a high quality ricotta at a good Italian import store
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Chef Tip: Don't skip the salt. It brings out the flavor of the hazelnut and chocolate
1/4 cup Nutella
1 box cannoli shells
Chef Tip: You can find cannoli shells at an Italian import shop or buy online
Toasted almonds, chopped (optional garnish)
Powdered sugar (optional garnish)
Process:
Place all ingredients in a small bowl and fold together with a spatula. Do not whisk!
Chef Tip: The goal is to gently mix until you get a nice, smooth consistency. You do NOT want to overmix
Put mixture into a pastry bag
Chef Tips on the pastry bag:
a. You can use a pastry bag with or without a tip
b. Drape the pastry bag over a deli cup so that your bag is in a solid position while you work to fill it.
c. You don't to put all of the filling in the bag at once. It's easier to work with if you keep adding more filling to the bag as you go.
d. If you don't want to deal with the pastry bag, you can fill each cannoli shell using a small spoon
Fill each cannoli shell
Chef Tip: Hold the cannoli horizontally, squeezing the filling into one side and then the other. Do not turn the shell vertically and squeeze the filling into the top
If you want to garnish, dip the end of each cannoli quickly into a bowl with the chopped almonds, dust with powdered sugar and serve
The Deal: Complimentary "Cannoli Duo," Angela's housemade cannoli-one filled with her classic Sicilian cannoli cream and one filled with espresso ricotta with chocolate covered espresso beans. Free with an entree purchase if you tell your server you saw the segment on 6abc. Offer good through Wednesday, February, 12, 2020.
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine | https://www.cicalarestaurant.com/ | https://www.instagram.com/cicalaatthedl/
699 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
(267) 886-9334