Cherry Crest Adventure Farm features sweet treats, massive corn maze and more

Get lost in Cherry Crest Adventure Farm's massive corn maze

Get lost in Cherry Crest Adventure Farm's massive corn maze

Get lost in Cherry Crest Adventure Farm's massive corn maze

Get lost in Cherry Crest Adventure Farm's massive corn maze

RONKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In this latest edition of Fall Adventures, we are checking all that Cherry Crest Adventure Farm has to offer.

There's everything from desserts to animals to a massive corn maze.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph has more from Ronks, Lancaster County.