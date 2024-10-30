Outdoor attraction in Delaware County says warm, dry fall both helps and hurts

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- As severe drought conditions expand in the Delaware Valley, some businesses - like Linvilla Orchards in Middletown Township - are both suffering and benefitting from the weather.

"It's uncharted territory for us," said farm manager Norm Schultz. "We never thought we'd go all of September and October with no rain."

The bright blue skies are perfect for the consumer side of the business, where hundreds of families visit daily to eat, shop, and play.

As the tractor kicked up dust on the hayride, kids on board sang and shrieked with delight taking a tour of the farm. On Halloween Eve, costumes and trick-or-treating were on every kid's mind.

"I'm a lion!" said one kid.

"I get to have the candy," said 6-year-old McKynlei.

The parents, however, were more excited about this warm weather.

"I know, exactly, and it's beautiful out," said Yadira Ibarra from Swedesboro.

Weathering the busy fall at the farm has been both fruitful and bare.

"These two are nice and plump," said Schultz, showing the branches off the peach trees in the orchard. "Usually they're all like that."

The drought is choking the trees and the rye field is dried out.

"Usually it looks a brighter green," said Schultz pointing to the barren field. "We just planted that yesterday, we don't know if it will get started at all."

Schultz says he's not sure what will grow, but with 50 different crops on this land, there are options.

"Save your money for a rainy day. We're saving our money on the sunny days worrying about the lack of rain," he said.

For now, he's choosing to enjoy the big crowds the sunny days have brought.

"For hayrides, it couldn't have gotten any better for coming out, doing your fall activities, choosing your pumpkin," he said.