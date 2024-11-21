Jay Leno 'all black and blue' after falling down 60-foot hill near Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Jay Leno is "black and blue" after falling down a 60-foot hill on his way out for dinner.

The former "Tonight Show" host, who is 74, suffered significant bruising to the left side of his face during the accident at the weekend, he told reporters ahead of a show in Beverly Hills on Monday night.

Leno, who was wearing a patch over his left eye, told "Inside Edition" that he had been staying at a Hampton Inn about 30 miles outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night. He took the tumble while he walked toward a restaurant close to the hotel, ahead of a performance he was doing nearby.

Showing off his injuries on camera, Leno revealed that he broke his wrist, lost a fingernail and is "all black and blue" - on the left-hand side of his body, as well as his face. He also lifted up his patch to reveal that his eye is swollen shut.

CNN has reached out to Leno's representatives for comment.

The fall comes two years after Leno suffered severe burns to his face and body. The star was treated in LA's Grossman Burn Center in November 2022 for injuries to his face, chest and hands that were the result of a fire in his home garage.

Leno, an avid car collector, had been working underneath a vehicle when he was burned.

Just months after that incident, he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked both kneecaps in a motorbike collision.

Leno will be performing on Wednesday evening at a charity event in aid of the burns hospital that treated him in 2022.

