Crime & Safety

Landlord accused of stealing from dead tenant in Frankford

FRANKFORD (WPVI) -- A landlord is accused of stealing from his tenant, and Philadelphia police say the burglary happened after the tenant was shot to death in the city's Frankford section.

Investigators have arrested 38-year-old Dan Charyna for burglary, trespass, and theft.

He's accused of taking personal items belonging to Jamil Malik-Howell, who was killed on Tuesday night in the 4300 block of Milnor Street.

Investigators are still working to determine whether charges will be filed against the shooter, as they continue to investigate if it's a case of self-defense.
