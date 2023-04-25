WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Attempted murder-suicide leaves woman wounded, man dead in Delaware Co.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 10:37PM
Attempted murder-suicide leaves woman wounded, man dead
EMBED <>More Videos

Investigators say a woman was shot in the head during an attempted murder-suicide in Lansdowne, Delaware County.

LANSDOWNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Investigators say a woman was shot in the head during an attempted murder-suicide in Lansdowne, Delaware County.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on the 200 block of West Plumstead Avenue just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

That's where they found a man shot dead in an apparent suicide.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are only saying the man and woman lived together but did not release any further details about their relationship.

Their names have not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW