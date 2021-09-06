Coronavirus

LaSalle University switches to virtual learning this week due to increase in COVID cases

"We have experienced a concentrated increase of positive cases within the last 48 hours," the university said.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- LaSalle University announced late Sunday night that all instruction will be delivered remotely due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Out of an abundance of caution, all instruction will be all virtual from Tuesday, September 7 through Friday, September 10.

"We are experiencing a number of positive cases and presumed-positive cases among our campus community-almost entirely from within our student population. These cases are across vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," said officials in a statement Sunday night. "We have experienced a concentrated increase of positive cases within the last 48 hours and, coupled with the high travel volume of the holiday weekend, immediate action is required in order to maintain the wellness of our students, faculty, and staff."

Students are permitted as guests only among other students within their respective housing areas, the university says.

As of Friday, more than 85% of our campus community is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and another 5% is partially vaccinated.

