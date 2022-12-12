Last minute kitchen gift ideas for chefs and foodies

Consumer Reports has some ideas for the chefs and foodies in your life.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Consumer Reports has some ideas for the chefs and foodies in your life.

"We tested tons of kitchen gadgets this year that are great gift options for the foodies on your list. Best of all, they can all be had for $20 or less," said Paul Hope of Consumer Reports.

Hope says you can't go wrong with a digital meat thermometer, even if the recipient already has one. CR recommends the AcuRite Digital 00295 for $15.

Another way to make your chef happy is to keep their knives happy.

"A sharp knife is not only safer, it just works better. It makes meal prep easier and you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a great knife sharpener," said Hope.

For around $10, the manual KitchenIQ Deluxe Diamond Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener sharpens knives fast.

A mandolin slicer is another great gift.

CR's testers like the simplicity of the handheld Kyocera. It evenly and easily slices hard and medium foods for $20.

For under $10, throw in a set of four plastic, flexible cutting board mats. They are useful for chopping food and then folding right into your dish or pan.

For a baker, the Greater Goods Digital Kitchen Scale is the perfect gift for about $10.

"Measuring cups aren't always as accurate as you might think. A kitchen scale is really the best way to measure ingredients like flour and sugar so you know exactly what's going into your recipe," said Hope.

An eco-conscious chef will appreciate reusable food storage bags. CR checked out several and says the stand-up mini bags from Stasher allow you to pack, freeze and reheat foods all in the same bag.

And for a splurge, try a gift card to a cooking class.

For more last-minute kitchen gifts and ideas:

Kitchen ideas for under $50

Best Cyber Monday deals on kitchen gadgets and organizational essentials

Five essentials for small kitchens