Laurel Rittenhouse Square will be the tallest all-residential tower in Philly

By
Hard hat tour of Rittenhouse's new luxury high-rise

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may have noticed the high-rise construction at the corner of 19th and Walnut streets over the past six years. On Tuesday, we got a first look at the Laurel Rittenhouse Square.

It's about halfway completed. Twenty-six of the 48 floors are complete, and when it's done this will be the tallest all-residential tower in Philadelphia.

A peek at the renderings shows the panoramic views of the city and Rittenhouse Square.

The Laurel will also feature 44,000 square feet of high-end retail space on the first three floors wrapping around Walnut, Sansom and 20th streets.

It also includes Philadelphia's first Equinox Fitness.



Once completed in 2022, there will be 64 condominiums and 189 apartments. Thirty-five percent of the units are already sold.

"It's really for those who want the urban city experience because we have the best of all worlds," says Brian Emmons, the vice president of Southern Land Company. "Our pricing starts at $2.5 million and goes to $25 million for the 48th floor."

That $25 million gets you up to 9,000 square feet.

Residents at The Laurel will have access to a fleet of aircraft as well.

We're told half of the buyers so far are coming from within three blocks of the building.
