death investigation

Lauren Cho case: Human remains found in California identified as missing NJ woman: Coroner

Before she moved to California, Lauren Cho worked at Gherardi's tattoo studio in Flemington, New Jersey.
EMBED <>More Videos

Human remains found in Yucca Valley ID'd as Lauren Cho, coroner says

YUCCA VALLEY, California (WPVI) -- Human remains that were found in California's Yucca Valley desert earlier this month have been positively identified to be Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old New Jersey woman whose disappearance in the summer prompted a widespread search, authorities confirmed Thursday.

"The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results," the Coroner Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. No other details about the investigation were released.

On June 28, Lauren "El" Cho was staying with friends, including her ex-boyfriend, at a home on Benmar Trail in Yucca Valley, about 12 miles from Joshua Tree National Park. The friends said she was "upset and presumably walked away from the resort, leaving behind her personal belongings," according to the Sheriff's Department.

Her ex-boyfriend reported her missing about three hours after she disappeared. Investigators have said the ex-boyfriend "indicated she was suffering from mental distress."



Extensive searches by air and ground were conducted, and missing-person flyers with Cho's description and photos were posted throughout the area.

"We have gone thousands of miles and tirelessly went to gas stations and pasted up flyers in the low desert, the high desert," a friend, Jeff Frost, said. "We went out to San Diego because she said in the week before she disappeared that she just wanted to go to the beach."

On Oct. 10, authorities announced the discovery of human remains in an area described as "rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley."

Before she moved to California, Cho worked at Gherardi's tattoo studio in Flemington, New Jersey.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's dispatch center at (760) 956-5001 or Detective Ables at (760) 366-4175.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseysearchhuman remains foundu.s. & worldmissing womanmissing persondeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Astroworld timeline gives organized view of the disaster
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News