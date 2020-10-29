Lawyers say family of Walter Wallace Jr. has seen police body camera footage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said it was important that Walter Wallace Jr.'s family see the evidence, including body camera video before it was released to the public.

Two Philadelphia police officers shot and killed Wallace, 27, on Monday while he was armed with a knife.

"I have every intention of being transparent and releasing the footage. I think the footage can speak for itself," Outlaw said.

Lawyers for the family now confirm they have seen the footage, but there is still no word on when it will be released to the public. The family of Walter Wallace Jr. has planned a 4 p.m. news conference.

WATCH: Philly mayor, police commissioner provide update on shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., civil unrest
EMBED More News Videos

On October 28, 2020, city officials provided an update on the shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. and the civil unrest that followed.



Outlaw said after the family has viewed the evidence, the public will get to listen to the audio of 911 calls, review the previous history and see bodycam footage from the vantage point of two officers.

Investigators are also reviewing cell phone video shot by witnesses at the scene of the shooting Monday afternoon near Wallace's home at 61st and Locust in West Philadelphia.

His family maintains that lethal force did not need to be used.

READ ALSO: Philadelphia pledges better response after shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.

Leaders of FOP Lodge #5 union say the footage will show that Wallace failed to drop the knife as the officers repeatedly ordered him to do so and instead lunged at officers with it.

"We're calling on the city leadership to release the facts of this case, it's not hard, it's cut and dry. Release what you have. Support your officers, back your officers and let's get a handle on this thing," said FOP president John McNesby.

The commissioner has not yet released a timeline for making the footage public.
