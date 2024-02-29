It actually takes 365.25 days for the Earth to orbit the sun, so we tack on an extra day to February every 4 years

Here's where you can snag your Leap Day deals

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thursday is February 29 -- a day that mostly occurs every four years -- and you can celebrate Leap Day with some deals.

Our calendar has 365 days, but it actually takes 365.25 days for the Earth to orbit the sun, so we tack on an extra day to February every four years.

Dunkin is celebrating by offering rewards members four times the points and a $2 medium cinnamon vanilla coffee.

Duck Donuts guests can buy a cinnamon sugar donut and coffee combo for just $2.29.

Krispy Kreme customers can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $2.29, with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

Wendy's is offering free Cinnabon pull-aparts during breakfast hours.