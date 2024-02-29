How leaplings celebrate their rare Leap Day birthdays

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Of the approximately eight billion people on earth, an estimated five million share a Leap Day birthday. They are known as leaplings.

Nico Chen of Wayne, Pennsylvania, was born on February 29, two Leap Days ago.

Action News spoke to the second grader on the eve of his second birthday.

"I'm on earth for seven years, but I'm one," Nico giggled.

Now, after eight years on earth and two birthdays, Nico's opinion is that a Leap Day birthday isn't that different from a regular birthday -- for the most part.

"I wouldn't say it really changes anything except you can play pranks on your friends," Nico said.

Eight years ago, Nico's mom and dad were not expecting this unique birthday.

"His due date was March 3 and we thought he was going to be late. He was showing no signs that he was ready, so we were surprised that morning," said Nico's mother, Alison Panella. "I remember first thinking, 'I'm going to have a baby today', and then thinking, 'He's going to have a leap year!'"

In the non-leap years, Nico celebrates his birthday on February 28, as opposed to waiting until March.

But the 29th is extra special.

"We gotta make sure we do something special this year since he has an actual day, and he actually gets to go to school on the day and have cupcakes," Panella said.

Nico also gets to pick dinner on his extra special day.

"Hot dogs from Costco, lemonade from Costco, and if you want one of those ice cream sundaes, you can have one," Nico listed.

Shannon Veneri, of Perkiomenville, is another leapling.

"On the off years, I get bummed out because I don't have an actual birthday," she said. "I celebrate, typically, on February 28. My mom always wanted to do that because I was born in February."

"In the later years, I started doing March 1, so I kind of do the 28th and the 1st," Shannon said.

Shannon is now 52, celebrating her 13th birthday.

"I'll be a teenager, all over again," joked Shannon.

The underwriter belongs to several different Leap Day baby groups, with members from all over the world.

"We've been connecting and we're learning each other's traditions," said Shannon.

Shannon's t-shirt reads, "Feb 29th: A birthday so awesome the world can only handle it every four years."

"Have a great, wonderful birthday for today, enjoy our day and I will see you in another four years!" Shannon said.