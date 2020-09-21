crime

Lehigh Valley Mall reopens after shots fired incident

WHITEHALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Lehigh Valley Mall reopened Sunday less than 24 hours after police say someone opened fire there on Saturday.

Police in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania say they are searching for a suspect, or suspects after shots were fired on the mall's lower level.

Family members of two people inside the mall at the time told WFMZ-TV their relatives had to hide in the back of stores after they heard shots.

Cheryl Furler, an associate at Bath & Body Works, said that she was locked in with about 50 other people in the stockroom.

"We barricaded the doors. There's no way to lock the doors, even into the stockroom," she said. "So we took filing cabinets and pushed them up against the doors."

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for the gunfire.

"We're also asking for the public's help," Police Chief Michael Marks said. "If they have any cell phone video, video that was taken inside the mall of this incident."

Officials say there are no reports of anyone being injured.

Several shell casings were found, but no further information is being released at this time, said police.
