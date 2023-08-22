Lentil & Co. highlights the power of lentil in salads, juices, bowls

ARDMORE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Lentil & Co. in Ardmore is a new spot for fast casual takeout, focused on the protein-packed lentil.
Co-owners Alia Sobel and Leanne DelVescovo designed a menu that features bowls and salads built around a cooked mix of lentils and quinoa.
Everything is fresh made-to-order, and all dressings are homemade.
If there is an ingredient you don't want in your selection, just request 'wit' or 'witout'.
Also on the menu are fresh juices, and grab-and-go selections like avocado toast.
Both of the entrepreneur owners eat well personally and want their restaurant to become a neighborhood fixture -- both for good food, and as an information resource for healthy lifestyles.
Lentil & Co. | Instagram | Facebook
44 Rittenhouse Place, Ardmore, PA 19003
484-414-4917
open Monday-Saturday, 9am-4pm