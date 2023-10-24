Liam Castellanos' new t-shirt design helps kids battling cancer

A portion of the proceeds from the shirts will benefit "Kisses for Kyle," a local nonprofit that helps kids battling cancer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 10-year-old son of Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has become a star himself at Citizens Bank Park.

Now he's using his fame for a good cause.

Liam Castellanos' "Battle Cry" shirt is now available on the In the Clutch apparel website.

The design features the 10-year-old wearing a headband with pictures of his dad, along with Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh.

"(I'm) very proud, for sure. You know, any time that you're able to give back, it just means a lot. Also that he is steering it," said Nick during a press conference on Monday.

A portion of the proceeds from the shirts will benefit "Kisses for Kyle," a local nonprofit that helps kids battling cancer. Click here to learn more.