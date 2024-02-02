Man accused of shooting, wounding Philadelphia police officer charged with attempted murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man who authorities say shot a Philadelphia police officer earlier this week has been charged with attempted murder.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of King Place in North Philadelphia.

Police say the officer was serving a search warrant with the narcotics unit when he was fired on by Libao Zheng, 26.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the officer was struck in his ballistic vest which then ricocheted, wounding his hand.

according to officials.

"While making that breach from the first door and moving to the second door, a shot is fired. The officer takes one shot to his ballistic vest, hitting the right side. We believe that ricocheted and struck his hand," Bethel said.

The officer was treated and released from Jefferson Hospital. He has been on the force for 33 years.

Bethel said the narcotics team recently got enhanced ballistic vests to go over the top of their vest, as well as ballistic helmets, which officials believe "played a significant role" in protecting the officer.

Bethel said the officers did not fire back and retreated out of the house.

Zheng and one other suspect were taken into custody.

Zheng is charged with criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault and other related crimes.

