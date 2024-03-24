Pa. elementary school inspires good behavior with a vending machine that dispenses books

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Montgomery County school is providing a token of appreciation for students' good behavior.

When they receive a "cougar paw" coin, they get to visit a vending machine that dispenses brain food other than snacks.

This vending machine provides students with new books that they get to take home and keep.

It was the dream of librarian, Alyssa Nedorezov, to be able to acquire one of Inchy's Bookworm Vending Machines for A.M. Kulp Elementary School.

"The energy throughout the building has been electrifying...just every Friday when they get to find out who's getting the token to go and use it that week," said Nedorezov.

Students go through a specific process to acquire their coins for the machine, with the most important being respecting the school's good behavior system.

"I've noticed that it increases the engagement for the students so we can tie into our positive behavior intervention system...be responsible, be positive and be respectful," said Nedorezov.

Students find their reward for kindness to be just as satisfying as it is to treat others respectfully.

"Being kind can just make someone's day a lot better, and that's really important," said fourth-grader, Olivia Zeigler.

