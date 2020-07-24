Lightning strike sparks house fire in Sicklerville, family of 6 evacuates

SICKLERVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A family of six was able to escape their burning home after it was struck by lightning in Camden County.It happened around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Breckenridge Drive in Sicklerville.Officers with the Gloucester Township Police Department arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the attic and roof of the home.Police said two adults and four children were able to evacuate.Numerous fire departments arrived and extinguished the fire.Police said, due to smoke and water damage, the residents have been displaced until repairs can be made to the home.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.