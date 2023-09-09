The Eagles start their season on the road on Sunday as they take on the New England Patriots in Massachusetts.

New food items introduced at Lincoln Financial Field as Eagles season begins

But when the Birds return to the Linc for their home opener, fans will have a few new food options to try out.

Philadelphia-based Aramark announced the new menu offerings available this season.

Image of new Slim Chicken 2.0 sandwich

There will be a Slim Chicken 2.0, which is described as an apple fritter with Frosted Flakes fried chicken, Cooper sharp cheese, honey-glazed bacon, cherry jam, and ghost chili.

Fans can also try Cannoli Nachos, which uses cannoli as the chips topped with chocolate, whipped ricotta, diced strawberries, and caramel sauce.

Both will be available at Food Stand 134.

