Police investigate stabbing on campus of Lincoln University

Three victims were reportedly taken to Christiana Hospital.
Several people stabbed on Lincoln University campus

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities say several people were stabbed on the campus of Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The incident was first reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of Baltimore Pike.

Campus police tell Action News three stabbing victims were taken to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

Chopper 6 over the campus showed police cars and an ambulance surrounding the scene.

Authorities were focused on a pile of debris on the lawn.

Police are investigating what led to the stabbing.

