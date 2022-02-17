Police investigate stabbing on campus of Lincoln University

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities say several people were stabbed on the campus of Lincoln University in Chester County, Pennsylvania.The incident was first reported at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of Baltimore Pike.Campus police tell Action News three stabbing victims were taken to Christiana Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware.Their conditions are not known at this time.Chopper 6 over the campus showed police cars and an ambulance surrounding the scene.Authorities were focused on a pile of debris on the lawn.Police are investigating what led to the stabbing.